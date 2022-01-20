From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Aggrieved members of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), yesterday, stormed the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, to protest alleged manipulation of the ward congresses to select delegates for the governorship primary.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) has failed in its first assignment.

This came as the PDP leadership called off a meeting with Ekiti State.

A former House of Representatives member, Tittilayo Akerele Owolabi, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved party members alleged that there was no ward congress in the state, last weekend.

“We advised them to go and investigate independently in Ekiti state if anything like that happen. Nothing like congress.”

“We want them to know that if they win PDP for Ekiti State, there will be a South-West victory for them. Destroying PDP in Ekiti State is laying the foundation of a failed presidential election for PDP.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We want a cancellation. We don’t know why there will be an appeal when there was no Congress. I don’t know… how can you build legality on illegality when there was no Congress?”

Ayu, represented by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Ighoyota Amori, assured that their complaints would be looked into.

The Appeal Committee on the disputed ward congresses would sit today to entertain petitions.

The party chairman, who was represented by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Ighoyota Amori, noted that “we have received your petition on what happened in Ekiti. The petition is been looked into. The position is been addressed. I can assure you that justice would be done.

Meanwhile, the Appeal Committee on tje disputed ward congresses will sit, in Abuja, on Thursday to entertain petitions.