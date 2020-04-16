Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has, as part of measures adopted to reduce incidences of sexual violence in the state, published the names and faces of two convicted sex offenders.

The two convicted sex offenders, Basiru Adeyanju and Abiodun Olusola, had their pictures posted in public places and on various online platforms for the crimes they committed which earned them prison sentences.

The action, according to the government, is aimed at discouraging sexual violence against women and minors which has reached an alarming rate in the state.

Adeyanju, formerly of Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti, has been convicted and is currently serving a 14-year prison term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti, for the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Olusola, on the other hand, formerly of Ijero-Ekiti, is also currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in the same facility for the rape of a 61-year-old woman.

In a public notice released by the state Ministry of Justice on Thursday, it was stated that the duo have been registered in the ministry’s sex offenders’ register.

The same was also published on all social media platforms of the ministry.

According to a statement from the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, the step was in furtherance of the zero-tolerance policy of the Fayemi administration to violence against women and children.

This is the third and fourth time Ekiti State will be publicly publishing the identities of convicted sex offenders.

The first case of public shaming was against a former Anglican priest, Gabriel Asateru, and Ajibade Olaoluwa, who were both convicted for raping minors.

The Ekiti State Sex Offenders Register was opened in 2013 while the public shaming started in 2019 as part of measures adopted to curb the menace of sexual violence in the southwestern state.