Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has, owing to the decline in global oil prices resulting in the fall in revenue accruing to Ekiti from the Federation Account, approved a draft supplementary budget for the downward review of the 2020 budget from the initial N124.5 billion to N91.128 billion, a decision which has brought the reduction of the initial budgetary status by a sum of N33 billion.

A statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, said the government took the action at its virtual state executive meeting held in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

In the draft supplementary budget, according to the statement, personnel costs are to remain at 100 per cent, while the council approved a reduction in overheads by 50 per cent and grants to parastatals by 20 per cent.

‘The Supplementary Budget proposes an estimate of N91,128,996,482.01, which is made up of Recurrent Expenditure of N56, 557,958,763.00, and capital expenditure of N34,571,037,719.01,’ the statement reads.

The council also approved a memorandum on the N 2.5 billion credit support facility for the medical sector in Ekiti State to be accessed via the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Credit Support Intervention for the Health Care sector.

‘N2 billion will be expended on financing the State’s Health Care facilities and acquisition of medical equipment, while N500 million is for the purchase of medical consumables, drugs and other expenditures of the state medical facilities,’ the statement added.

The government approved the sum of N281,928,000 for the procurement of laboratory equipment for the Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan-Ekiti.

Following their nominations by kingmakers, the state approved the appointment of Prince Iluku Ojo Oluwadamilare Omobire as the new Olomu of Ilomu Ekiti and Prince Adekunle Adeagbo of the Adifagbade ruling house as the new Oore of Otun-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun and Moba local government areas, respectively.

However, the council ordered the suspension of four kingmakers and the appointment of seven Warrant Chiefs to perform the role of kingmakers in the process of filling the vacant stool of the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti, in Gboyin Local Government Area.

‘This was based on the refusal of the kingmakers to act on the list submitted to them by the Agunsoye Ruling House, thereby stalling the process to fill the stool which had become vacant since 2018. Their appointments take immediate effect,’ the statement said.

The council approved the operation of an Independent Power Plant (IPP) to reduce costs being incurred by the government by a sum of N276 million yearly and ensure 24 hours power supply to Ekiti State Government House, Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, Ekiti State University and to power the street lights in the state capital.

The power plant, according to the government, is expected to take off in nine months.