From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Residents of Ekiti State have demanded an investigation into the alleged physical assault on a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mr Yinka Ayefele, by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Condemning the act, the residents described it as a right violation, saying the law should be allowed to take its course on the matter.

The yet-to-be-identified NSCDC officer was alleged to have caused bruises on the lips of Ayefele, with blood gushing out after he allegedly punched his mouth when the officer attempted to take money from the physically challenged gospel musician’s car, an attempt that was immediately resisted by Ayefele.

The incident was said to have happened in a community in Iloro-Ekiti, Ijero-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, when the musician was leaving the venue of an event where he had entertained guests with his music.

Sources who related the unfortunate incident to reporters in Ado Ekiti said the security agent also threatened to shoot the Ipoti Ekiti-born singer after resisting his forceful attempt to take money from Ayefele’s car.

An eyewitness said that “the incident occurred in Iloro-Ekiti, where he (Ayefele) came to entertain guests at an event. The officer had made an attempt to take money from his car but when Ayefele resisted him, he thereafter punched the singer in the mouth.

“When the singer called his security detail to stop him he also threatened to shoot him before the Intervention of his colleagues.

“This assault on the highly respected music producer is condemnable, the matter should be investigated and justice served.”

When contacted, Mr Ayefele confirmed the physical assault on him by the NSCDC officer.

The ace broadcaster and founder of Fresh FM Nigeria said, “I was moving out in my car after entertaining guests, the officer suddenly dipped his hand into my car to take my money but I resisted him and told him what he did was very wrong.

“That was how he gave me a punch on my mouth, I had cut on my lips and blood started gushing out. When I called my security detail to hold him he stood at the front of my car corking his rifle and threatening to shoot me.

“At that point, his colleagues came and I explained what he did to them. Why trying to shield him, they said why am I fighting them, that I am a public figure and don’t I want to give them something? I said if I didn’t want to give him something, I wouldn’t have stopped, or winded down my car. I have settled the area boys and others. I wept profusely because they did this to me because I am physically challenged.

“They later brought the guy who came to collect money for the area boys said to have been beaten while trying to take the money away, telling me to see how he was beaten and attacked him with sharp objects just to frame me up but I have put my lawyer in the know”.

Ayefele said the top NSCDC officer to whom he reported the case said the officers told him they were protecting him (Ayefele).