Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has resolved the rift between the Alare of Are Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi and 30 traditional chiefs who had boycotted the palace for three months in protest against the monarch’s leadership style.

The chiefs agreed to sheathe their swords after two peace meetings presided over by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, and witnessed by leading political office holders and eminent personalities from Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, in a statement, yesterday said a truce was brokered by Egbeyemi to reconcile the traditional ruler with the aggrieved chiefs to, henceforth, work together for peace and development of the town.

Led by the Olotin of Are Ekiti, Temidayo Olubodun, the chiefs, in a petition to the state government, accused Oba Adebiyi of highhandedness, autocratic tendencies, hostility towards prominent indigenes, involvement in partisan politics, disrespect to church leaders and actions that violate the traditions of the town.

But, Adebiyi, who defended himself in his submissions before the deputy governor, denied the allegations, saying he had always pursued the interests of the town to the best of his ability.

The deputy governor, who expressed gratitude to other personalities that joined in the peace efforts, advocated mutual love and unity between the two parties to foster meaningful development which, he said, cannot take place in an atmosphere of conflict.

Egbeyemi, who amended the peace terms to arrive at a mutually acceptable package, urged the chiefs to go back to the palace and perform their functions to support Oba Adebiyi in the day-to-day administration of the community.