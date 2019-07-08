Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said the knowledge economy, which is one of the five pillars of his administration’s developmental agenda, is geared towards turning ‘brain drain’ in the state to ‘brain gain’.

Fayemi disclosed this when he spoke as a special guest of honour at the ninth annual Law Week of the Ado Ekiti branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He said digital and knowledge economy, if properly harnessed, are vehicles for accelerating the development of the state; adding that both are central to governance.

The governor, who noted that Ekiti State is blessed with human resources, which have become pillars of different international organisations worldwide, said the proposed Knowledge Zone would attract majority of Ekiti indigenes making waves in their chosen professions back to the state.

This, he said, will not only assist the upcoming generation to have models to look up to, but would also attract investments which would improve the state’s economy.

While stating that the current administration in the state has sent some lawyers overseas for more trainings, the governor said his administration has high regard for the principles of rule of law, hence the decision to continuously train its legal officers to deepen their knowledge of the rule of law and administration of justice.

Grand patron of the Association and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (BUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, expressed satisfaction that the state now has a learned governor who is progressively minded.

Babalola who saluted Governor Fayemi’s patriotic activities, said he had always thought he was the only person who truly puts Ekiti first.

“But, I can say Governor Fayemi’s patriotism is unparalleled.”

Earlier, NBA Chairman, Samuel Falade, said the association procured a number of mobile phone tablets which contain resources on the legal profession for distribution to members.

He said the gesture is a way of keying into the knowledge economy agenda of the Fayemi-led administration by ensuring all lawyers in the state have access to law materials electronically.