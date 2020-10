Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government has reviewed the ongoing curfew hours earlier imposed on the state.

It noted that the 24-hour curfew declared on the state has been reviewed with dusk to dawn restriction time from 8pm to 6am

Governor Kayode Fayemi, had following the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS hash tag protests in the state by miscreants, on Tuesday, October 20, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.