(NAN)

The coordinator of the Rice Farmers Association in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Idowu Ajiboro, has called on the state government to do more in aiding the farmer, through timely interventions.

Ajiboro made the call on Tuesday, in Ado Ekiti, at the launch of the 2021 wet season rice cultivation, tagged: ‘Ekiti Rice Pyramid Project’.

He urged the government to always ensure that all the resources needed for the growth of farmlands were made available to farmers promptly.

“Sometimes, government empowers us with agricultural equipment that we do not need or that are out of use in a particular season and sometimes expired chemicals,” he said.

He also urged the government to help open up more farmlands with tractors, to clear the lands so that planting can commence immediately as the wet season sets in.

Mr Micheal Oyewumi, a processor and the Chairman, Agbegbemi Rice Farmers Association, Ijero LGA, lauded the government’s rice pyramid project.

He commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Olabode Adetoyi, on their visits to the farms, including the monitoring and inspection of the successful clearing of all farmlands in use.

Oyewumi, however, appealed to the government to help farmers by providing them with about 100 power tillers, tractors and some other farm implements, with instruments to help scare birds from eating the rice.

“We need access to soft loans for labour services, more farmlands, inputs and subsidised prices of chemicals,” Oyewumi said.