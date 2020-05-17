Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was like a stage drama in Okeyimmi area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Sunday when a female soldier who was not in uniform was intercepted by police officers detailed along that axis.

The scene which occurred around 2:00 pm attracted a lot of attention to the scene of the very public argument.

Daily Sun gathered that the female soldier, when stopped by the officers for interrogations, had alighted from her car, brought out her ID, identifying her as a Warrant Officer in the Nigerian Army.

The female soldier, apparently thinking that her identity would have been enough for the police officer to allow her to continue on her journey, allegedly described the officers as junior in rank to her as she reportedly boasted of her 27 years in service in the Nigerian Army.

Her attitude, however, infuriated the police officers, which resulted in a shouting match between them.

The scene which attracted onlookers was brought about when one of two young ladies in the woman’s car allegedly spoke to one of the police officers disrespectfully.

The female soldier was, however, eventually allowed passage when a senior police officer driving by stopped and was briefed on the development, settling the matter immediately.