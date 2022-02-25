From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association Of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ekiti State chapter, Comrade Rotimi Joseph (popularly called Metilo), has denied the allegations of threat to life, harassment and intimidation leveled against him by one Comrade Adebayo Aderiye (popularly called Oju igo )who is a member of the Union.

Comrade Rotimi Joseph, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Transport, described the allegations as untrue while speaking with newsmen in a phone conversation, noting the crisis of who would be the leader of the Union had made them to depart in 2019.

The RTEAN boss said Comrade Adebayo Aderiye happened to be his boy in the Union and chose not to have anything to do with him after the leadership tussle of the Union in 2019.

The Chairman said he has not set his eyes on Comrade Adebayo Aderiye since 2019, adding how could he be threatening, harassing, or intimidating him?

It would be recalled that a firm of Solicitors and Advocates, Kowe and Kowe, acting on behalf of their client, Comrade Adebayo Aderiye, had in a letter to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 17 Command, Zonal Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State, urged him to urgently intervene in a petition brought by their client, Comrade Adebayo Aderiye, over what they described as his persistent and consistent harassment, intimidation and threat to life by Comrade Rotimi Joseph.