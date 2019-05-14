Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Government sacked the Coordinator of Anti-Grazing, Mr. Sola Durodola, on Monday over comments that the state would soon embark on registration of herdsmen in the state; with a view to curtail alleged destructive activities by the herders.

The state government, in a statement on Monday, by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, announced that Durodola has been placed on indefinite suspension.

“According to the May 13 letter of suspension, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, Mr. Durodola is to hand over all government properties in his custody to the Director of Anti–Grazing.”

This was also followed by the state government’s denial of any move to commence registration of herdsmen in the state. In a statement from the office of the Commissioner for Information,Tourism and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, the said news was described as fake and irresponsible, and does not represent the plans of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.