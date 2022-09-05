From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State has congratulated a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, on his 68th birthday, describing him as a rare gift to the people of the state.

Oni, the governorship candidate of the SDP in the June 18, 2022 election in Ekiti, was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2010.

The party’s chairman in the state, Dr Dele Ekunola, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Gani Salau, described Chief Oni as a rare gift not only to the people of Ifaki-Ekiti where he is the Asiwaju of Ifaki Kingdom but to the entire people of Ekiti State where he served them meritoriously to the best of his capacity between 2007 and 2010.

“Your transparency and uprightness to the service of humanity coupled with diligence actually distinguish you as the real ‘Omoluabi’ of Ekiti land which makes the people clamour for your return to your duty post as the Governor of Ekiti State in no distant time.”

The chairman, on behalf of the party in the state, wished the former governor more fruitful years in the land of the living.

“On behalf of the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti State, I am wishing you more fruitful years in good and sound health and next year’s birthday celebration will be celebrated at another higher level where the people of Ekiti State will feel your progressive impact as witnessed before.

“We are expectantly hopeful that we shall get favourable judgement at the Ekiti State gubernatorial election tribunal and the people of Ekiti State will rejoice again.”

