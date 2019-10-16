WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Pandemonium broke out in Olaoluwa Grammar School, Ado Ekiti on Wednesday when a yet-to-be identified student collapsed after allegedly consuming some generous dose of Indian hemp allegedly handed to him by his school mates.

Our correspondent gathered that the student who was found helpless on the floor was said to have been lured into smoking hemp by some of his colleagues who later dumped him in a bush near the premises of their school and after they found out that he had fainted.

It was further learnt that the boy was rescued by residents and some teachers of the school after the information got to them.

Some residents of the area alleged that the student slumped while his colleagues were trying to initiate him as members of a cult group.

They explained that some of the students had turned the bush and uncompleted buildings in the area to a den where they often perform their dastardly acts.

They called on the government to clear the bush to prevent the students from carrying out their illicit activities there.

Councillor of Olaoluwa Muslim Secondary School, Pastor Victor Adelusi who confirmed the incident, said he received a distress call that one of the school students had died in the bush, but on getting there he discovered that the boy was grasping for breath hence he was resuscitated.

Pastor Adelusi noted that the student had been taken to his house as his parents confirmed that he had been engaging in drugs recently.

He explained that the concern students would be duly punished.