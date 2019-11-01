Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has enlisted the support of the House of Assembly in the enforcement of environmental sanitation law.

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who made the call, yesterday also advocated simultaneous sitting of magistrate throughout the state on environmental sanitation days.

Egbeyemi warned residents against allowing their houses to be used for drug abuse and drinking of local gin popularly known as ‘ogogoro’ during environmental sanitation hours.

His Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, in a statement, said Egbeyemi spoke when he received members of the House of Assembly Committee on Governor’s Office, Government House and Constituency Outreach who were on oversight visit to his office.

The deputy governor said owners of such buildings risk arrest and prosecution in line with the relevant laws in the state.

“I am in charge of the monthly sanitation. We need help on sanitation exercise, we discover that our people don’t obey sanitation laws and we have to look for ways we can enforce the laws.

“Last Saturday, when I got to Itawure-Okemesi axis on environmental sanitation day, we found people taking ogogoro and they ran away when they saw us coming.

“I told them that next time, if we find people taking ogogoro during environmental sanitation, we will order the arrest of the owner of the house where such activities are taking place.

“The law allows magistrates to work on sanitation days but it is not happening in other towns but the court only sits in Ado.

“There should be enlightenment from the House of Assembly to enforce the laws. So, let us join hands together and look for ways to enforce the sanitation law better,” he said.