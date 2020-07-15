Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Government of Ekiti State has canvassed the support of traditional rulers to create jobs for young people through involvement in agriculture in their various domains.

The deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said that the state government is ready to make land available for commercial farming in all parts of the state and will also support the scheme with other incentives.

Egbeyemi disclosed this on Tuesday when he received traditional rulers from Ijero Local Government Area led by the Owa Ajero, Oba Adebayo Adewole, who submitted a report on the agreed adjustment on the percentage of their monthly allowances.

The deputy governor said the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi will always honour and respect the traditional institution and carry them along in its desire to ensure the creation of more jobs and empowerment of the citizens in the grassroots.

He urged the Obas to mobilise the youths in their domains to channel their energies towards the cultivation of cassava, maize and rice which he said have become more profitable in the global market.

Egbeyemi revealed that the Fayemi administration is constructing and rehabilitating roads that lead to farmsteads as part of its commitment to the agricultural sector and to facilitate transportation of farm produce to the market.

The deputy governor added that the empowerment initiatives of the state government have residents of the rural areas as a focus and is aimed at breathing life into the rural economy.

Egbeyemi called on the native rulers to always ensure that peace reigns in their domains, noting that it is only under an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.

He also commended the Ijero local government monarchs for the amicable settlement on the issue of their monthly allowances from the five per cent of the allocation due to the local government council.

In his remarks, the Owa Ajero, Oba Adewole, commended the deputy governor for the wisdom displayed on arriving at an agreeable settlement after three rounds of meetings in Ado-Ekiti and follow-up meetings at home.

The Olowa of Odo Owa Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Oyedeji, described the resolution as a giant step towards cementing harmony among the Ijero local government monarchs promising to always support the government on issues of development.