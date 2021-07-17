From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EK-SEMA), Captain Sunday Adebomi (retd), has been conferred with the award of “Symbol of Democracy” in recognition of his contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The prestigious award was conferred on him by a youth group under the aegis of the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum. The forum also presented another award to Adebomi’s agency as the Best SEMA in Nigeria.

The Forum which has members across the 36 states of the country, focuses on the fight against all forms of social vices amongst the youths.

Presenting the award to the recipient in his office in Ado Ekiti, the President of the forum, Muhammed Abdulsalam said the gesture was in recognition of the leadership qualities of Adebomi and his sterling performances since his assumption of office as the SEMA Chairman.

Abdulsalam disclosed that the forum had been monitoring his (Adebomi) contributions to democracy, particularly his none violent approach to politics and how he had been able to bring about tremendous transformation to the agency in Ekiti.

According to him, Adebomi did Nigeria proud in a foreign land where he served and retired in the United States of America (USA) military and has not disappointed the country and his people since he joined politics.

He described Adebomi as a signature of success and a silent achiever who had impacted greatly on his people and the youths in particular.

‘This award is not given to you but you earn it through your sterling leadership quality and philanthropist exploits in Ekiti. We have been monitoring your activities in the last few years and your contributions to the democracy,’ he said.

In his response, Adebomi, who thanked the forum for the honour said the award was dedicated to the youths in Ekiti State and Governor Kayode Fayemi who gave him the opportunity to head SEMA.

He also thanked members of the SEMA for giving him the necessary support to deliver, urging them to continue to support the Fayemi administration in Ekiti.

‘I want to say that I am very happy today for the honour. I am using this opportunity to dedicate this award to the youths and the only leader I can call my boss today in Nigeria and that is Governor Kayode Fayemi who is entrusting me with this position. I also appreciate all members of SEMA in Ekiti for their supports so far.

‘I want to appeal to our youths and the people of Ekiti to continue to support the current administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy,’ Adebomi admonished.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.