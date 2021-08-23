The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has shut two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti capital city for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The eateries and the financial institution located at Ajilosun and Irona roads reportedly violated the rules of the pandemic as stipulated by the government during the visit of the team to the areas.

The operation, which was led by the Chairman, COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, also visited mosques, churches, market places as well business organisations within the state to sensitise them on the need to keep strictly to the pandemic protocols.