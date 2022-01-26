From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

105 men suspected to be political thugs have been arrested by soldiers in Ekiti State as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) conducts its governorship primary in the state today.

The suspects were arrested by soldiers detailed at the military checkpoint at Itawure, Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Efon Alaaye shares a border with Ijebu Ijesa town in Oriade Local Government area of Osun State.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the suspects were being transported with five 18-passenger buses and were driving along Ijebu- Ijesa-Itawure road, when they were intercepted and arrested Tuesday evening, by the soldiers.

The Command’s spokesperson said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons like locally made pistols and cutlasses.

‘They were arrested at a military checkpoint mounted at Ita-Ore in Efon Tuesday evening. They were loaded with five 18-passenger buses coming from another state to Ekiti when the primaries of parties were about to hold.

‘The suspects are still with the military personnel and it is expected that they will be handed over to us soon.’

Abutu assured that the command’s detectives will do a thorough investigation about the incident and prosecute those involved.