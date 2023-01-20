From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, has restated the commitment of the state government to the welfare of the vulnerable citizens to improve their self worth and give them a sense of belonging.

Adelugba stated this when she led other principal officers of the Assembly on visits to special schools for the physically challenged and other centres for the care of vulnerable citizens where they made cash donations for the welfare of the inmates there.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Speaker, Odunayo Ogunmola, the centres visited by the delegation included School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti; Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti; Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home, Iyin Ekiti and School for the Mentally Retarded, Ido Ekiti.

The Speaker said both the executive and legislative arms of the government would continue to accord priority to the welfare of vulnerable citizens in the state since they are integral parts of the society who should be supported to contribute meaningfully to humanity.

She explained that the visit of the lawmakers to the centres was to send a message that the inmates are not forgotten and that everything necessary must be done to assist them to make them comfortable and not feel neglected or abandoned.

According to her, the Assembly leadership used the period of the recess of the House to identify with the vulnerable citizens in their places of abode to motivate them and their caregivers and to donate cash gifts to alleviate some of the problems they are encountering.

Adelugba added that the gesture of the lawmakers was also in tandem with the directive given by Governor Biodun Oyebanji during his last birthday in which he called on well meaning individuals, groups and organisations to donate financial and material gifts to institutions housing vulnerable citizens.

Addressing students of the School for the Blind, Ikere, the Speaker encouraged them to believe in themselves and have faith that they could become great in life as the situations they found themselves are not enough to kill their dream urging them to draw inspiration from others who defied challenges like physical disability to become prominent and successful in life.

She said: “If you can learn very well, you can be sure that you will achieve what other people that are doing well are achieving and even do better than them. People who are physically challenged always put their minds in whatever they do because of their condition and you will discover that their determination always make them to excel.

“You are going to move from here and go to the university and be able to do greater things in life. We are here to let you know that you are not forgotten, you are in the mind of the state government and you are also in the mind of Mr. Governor, a man who has demonstrated his love for you by his gestures.

“The Governor on his last birthday asked individuals who are his friends to visit this school and other centres to make donations. I am sure some other people had visited here to make donations as instructed by Mr. Governor.

“I want to apologize that we are coming a bit late, it is because the House went on a recess and we are still on recess but we believe that what must be done, must be done and that is why you are seeing only the principal officers of the House here and there is no point delaying further.

“I want you to know the fact that the Governor loves you and the House of Assembly loves you as well. I believe that the cash we are donating today will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges you are facing.”

Speaking while making donation there, the Speaker expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, also known as the Moremi Clinic at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, noting that the state was lucky to have such a facility.

She said: “We are here to extend hands of fellowship to you. It is good that this is happening in Ekiti because not many states have this kind of facility and we are using this opportunity to celebrate the Governor’s birthday.

“The last time we were at the Adunni Olayinka Wellness and Diagnostic Centre, the authorities said that was the first time honourable members would submit themselves for medical check-up there and I hope many people will take advantage of the facilities here.”

The Speaker and members of the delegation saluted the officials working in the facilities visited commending them for their commitment and dedication to duty and also for making their working places neat and conducive for performance of their duties.

The Principal of the School for the Blind, Mrs. Felicia Amogbonjaye; her counterpart in the School for the Physically Challenged and Mentally Retarded, Mrs. Olayide Adu; the Coordinator of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Mrs. Rita Ilevbare and the managers of the Erelu Adebayo Orphanage all expressed gratitude to the Ekiti Assembly for the humanitarian gesture.

Other Assembly principal officers on the visit were the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; the Chief Whip, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Leader of Business, Hon. Johnson Bode-Adeoye; Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Lateef Akanle and the lawmaker representing Ise/Orun Constituency, Hon. Ayodeji Ajayi.