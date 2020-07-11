Akeem Busari

Ekiti State Sports community is in a mourning mood over the untimely death of one of its major stakeholders, Olabayo Badmos, who died in a ghastly car accident last Saturday, in Ado- Ekiti.

The mood has been grim and the sombre atmosphere has continued to draw not a few tears from the eyes of many in the sports community.

Reacting to the shock demise of the 33 years old businessman and sports promoter, head coach of Ekiti State basketball teams, Adetayo Awojure, described Badmos’ death as a big loss to Ekiti sports, particularly, the game of basketball that had been enjoying the immense contributions of the deceased to the development and growth of the sport in the state.

“In the few years that I have known the late Olabayo Badmos, I want to say that he was very instrumental to the development of the game of basketball in Ekiti State.

“He was the sponsor and financier of the state basketball league, as well as, the state male and female basketball teams to different national championships. Painfully, he won’t be here to continue the sponsorship of the annual basketball tournaments,” Awojure lamented.

The late Badmos until his sudden death, was the vice-chairman of Ekiti State Basketball Association. He was a co-owner of Ekiti based NLO team Phoenix Athletics Sports Club as well as being credited with leading other agents to sponsor the hugely successful maiden edition of Bet9ja Ekiti State Football League.