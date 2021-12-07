Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has accepted the resignation of Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, from his cabinet.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, explained that the resignation which was conveyed in a letter to the Governor, dated December 3, 2021, takes effect from Tuesday, December 7th.

Oyebanji had cited his decision to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the State for his resignation as Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Fayemi in accepting Oyebanji’s resignation, thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contributions to the administration since inception in 2018 and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Recall that Governor Fayemi had last week directed anyone serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender his or her resignation latest by December 18