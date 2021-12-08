Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has accepted the resignation of Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, from his cabinet.

The resignation which was conveyed in a letter to the Governor, dated December 3, 2021, takes effect from Tuesday, December 7.

Oyebanji had cited his decision to contest the forth- coming governorship election in the State for his resignation as Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Fayemi in accepting Oyebanji’s resignation, thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contribution to the administration since inception in 2018 and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed all serving political appointees with political ambitions toward 2023 in the state to resign on or before January 3, 2022 to pursue their dreams.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, said the directive became expedient in order to avoid “observed distractions and loss of focus in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

The governor noted that while it was legitimate to have such ambitions, he would not tolerate any activity that could undermine his administration.

Abiodun urged those who could not wait till the appropriate time for the 2023 electioneering to take their leave, without constituting a clog in the wheel of the implementation of his administration’s programmes and policies.

