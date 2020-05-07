Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has directed security agencies manning borders and checkpoints to, henceforth, carry out rigorous checks on vehicles conveying essential commodities across the length and breadth of the state.

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, said security agencies would search the interiors of all vehicles conveying food, medical and pharmaceuticals, beverages, agricultural products and constriction materials coming in and going out of Ekiti State.

Egbeyemi, in a statement, yesterday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, said security agencies are empowered to scrutinise the goods being transported in the state in a bid to look out for persons who may be hiding to enter illegally and to ensure illegal goods are not brought into the state.

He urged the people to be more security conscious in their various localities and report strange faces and movements they notice to the government and security agencies.

He reiterated the determination of the Kayode Fayemi administration to protect all residents from being infected with coronavirus, hence, the need to block all illegal entries into the state.