The Ekiti State House of Assembly unanimously passed the state’s 2022 budget of N100.8 billion on Friday.

This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Finance’s report read by its Chairman, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba (APC-Emure).

The motion for the adoption was moved by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (APC-Ikole 1) and seconded by Mrs Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin).

This was after it was ratified by the Committee of the Whole House chaired by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

The committee, after due consultations through public hearing, recommended N60.5 billion as recurrent expenditure and N40.3 billion as capital expenditure.

Adelugba lauded the cooperation of stakeholders for ensuring that the budget process was given speedy consideration.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi presented the Appropriation Bill christened “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation’’ to the Assembly on Oct. 28.

Before passing the bill, the speaker lauded the cooperation of members with the Executive and the Judiciary throughout 2021.

He announced that members would immediately proceed to the governor’s office to present the bill for Gov. Fayemi’s assent.

“Let me formally announce that we shall, all members, proceed to the governor’s office to present the budget in order for Gov. Fayemi to assent to it,’’ Afuye said.

Members thereafter sang a Christmas song in Ekiti dialect to wish one and another as well as their constituents merry a Christmas and New Year in advance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House consequently adjourned proceedings indefinitely so that members could consult with their constituents and prepare for the upcoming Ekiti APC governorship primary. (NAN)