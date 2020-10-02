The Ekiti State Government has approved the appointment of Dr Cecilia Adebayo, as the new Provost for Ekiti State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti.

Her appointment is contained in a statement, on Friday, signed by Mrs Adepeju Ojo on behalf of the Director, Protocols, Information and Public Relations, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

Before her new appointment, Adebayo was a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Sciences Technology and also the immediate past Coordinator of Women in Technical Education and Employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, Adebayo joined the services of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti as a Lecturer III in 1992 and rose through the ranks to the post of a Chief Lecturer with effect from January, 2008.

It notes that until her latest appointment, she had served as Chairman/Coordinator and member of various organs or committees of the institution.

The appointment, which takes effect from Oct. 2, 2020 is for a tenure of five years, the statement says.

Born at Ire-Ekiti, Adebayo attended Mary Immaculate Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for her first degree in Microbiology before proceeding to the former University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University for her M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Microbiology.

The statement described Adebayo as an erudite scholar and widely published academic who has her research interest in the areas of Mycology and Microbiological Techniques, Food and Industrial Microbiology especially Fermented Foods and Waste Biotechnology.

“A celebrated author of many books, she also obtained a Master degree in Education (M.Ed.) also from Ekiti State University.

“Adebayo had attended many scholarly seminars, conferences and workshops within and outside Nigeria where she presented many quality academic papers of note in her field of Microbiology, Science and Technology with many onshore and offshore publications to her credit.

“The new Provost belongs to many professional bodies, some of which are; Nigerian Society for Microbiology (NSM), Nigerian Institution of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (IPAN), Royal Microscope Society, London.

“She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial Administration of Nigeria (IIAN) and the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FCAI).

“She is happily married to Pastor Stephen Adebayo (also a Chief Lecturer and former Head of Civil Engineering Department at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti),” the statement explained. (NAN)