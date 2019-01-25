NAN

The Ekiti state government has distributed free Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to 3,000 qualified but vulnerable students and out of school youths across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The wife of Ekiti state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, made this known during the flag-off of distribution of the forms to the beneficiaries on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the present administration would continue to prioritise the education of Ekiti youths for national development.

According to the governor’s wife, the beneficiaries were chosen having obtained a minimum of six credit passes in either West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or National Examinations Council of Nigeria (NECO) at one sitting.

Fayemi explained that the step marked the continuation of the programme in the second term administration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

She assured that the Fayemi administration would leave no stone unturned in preparing the future leaders of Ekiti with requisite qualification to enable them improve on the solid foundation that being laid by the present government.

READ ALSO: Buhari congratulates President Tshisekedi of DRC on election, inauguration

“N20 million had been committed to purchase the 2019 JAMB PINS as well as creation of profile, provision of E-Training, JAMB online registration and thumb printing exercise at no cost to the candidates.

“I urge the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by being committed to your studies and desist from act capable of truncating your future,” she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, said the gesture would in no small measure relieve parents of the financial burden of providing JAMB pins for their wards.

He advised the beneficiaries of the programme to attend the training provided by government and maximise the opportunity to acquire more knowledge.

The high point of the event was the presentation of JAMB scratch cards to some selected candidates by the governor’s wife.

Some of the beneficiaries lauded the state government for the kind gesture with a promise to be more committed to their studies.