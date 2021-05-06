From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Governing Council of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has approved the appointment of Mr Joseph Ife Oluwole as the 6th Substantive Registrar of the university.

The institution’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun who made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, titled ‘EKSU APPOINTS NEW REGISTRAR’ said:

‘The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti at its special meeting held today (Thursday, 6th May 2021) approved the appointment of Mr Joseph Ife Oluwole as the 6th Substantive Registrar of Ekiti State University with effect from Monday, 10th May, 2021.

‘Mr Joseph Ife OLUWOLE, who until his appointment was a Deputy Registrar & Acting Director, Directorate of Establishment and Human Resource at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

‘Mr Joseph Ife Oluwole was born in Igbara-Odo-Ekiti on 24th February 1967. He obtained a B.A. in Philosophy with Second Class (Lower Division) from Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti (1992); Master of Public Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti (2008); and M.Sc. in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (2010). He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Chartered Institute of Administration and Institute of Corporate Administration. He is a member of the following International Professional Associations: Association of University Administrators, United Kingdom, Chartered Management Institute, London, United Kingdom. Network Member: Association of Commonwealth Universities Human Resource Management. He is also a member of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA).

‘Mr Oluwole joined the services of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) as Administrative Officer II on 28th May 1997. He has served in various divisions of the Registry and in Faculties within the University, such as Personnel Affairs Division (Junior Staff Matters), Students’ Affairs Division, Council Affairs Division, Registrar’s Office, Records, Examinations Division, SERVICOM, Vice Chancellor’s Office, Directorate of Establishment and Human Resource.

‘He is married with children.’