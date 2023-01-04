From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Professor Azeez Olaniyan, a senior lecturer at the Ekiti State University, has called on the President, state governors and politicians generally to stop interfering in the affairs of universities, saying this has slowed down the growth of universities in the country.

The professor of Political Science who said the politicisation of university administration has made universities unassertive added that poor infrastructure, inadequate funding, corruption, brain drain, and industrial actions are some other factors militating against seamless university administration in the country.

Olaniyan made the remarks in Ado Ekiti while delivering the 3rd Annual Lecture and Award Ceremony of the Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Alumni Association, Ekiti State chapter titled, “University Governance In 21st Century: EKSU And Expectations Under a New Visitor”.

The don expressed dismay over the attitude of some influential personalities who always put undue pressure on university management to influence decisions which are detrimental to the growth of the institutions.

The Global President of the Alumni Association, Engr. Dipo Bamisaye and National Secretary, Dr Isaac Akinleye acknowledged efforts being made to improve the standard of the university.

Speaking to reporters, the Chairman, EKSU Alumni Association Ekiti State chapter, Deji Oso (Dejavou), and the Coordinator, Ido-Osi Local Government, Mr Ayodeji Ogunbusuyi, stressed the need for the entrenchment of good governance in the university administration.

Oso said, “Democratic governance is necessary in the system. University administration should be democratised properly and there should be more autonomy to the universities, with this, I believe the system will be more effective.”

On his part, Ogunbusuyi who was awarded “the association’s most dedicated male member” lamented the low per cent budgeted for the education sector in the country.

“For instance, the education sector is supposed to be getting about 26 per cent of the total budget of a state or country but what they are getting is between 4 and 6 per cent which is not sufficient but with good people who know the importance of education in position, they will do better,” he said.

Ogunbusuyi advised the governor of the state, Mr Biodun Abayomi, who is the Visitor to EKSU as well as an alumnus of the institution to increase the subvention to EKSU to be self-sustaining and develop the university’s infrastructure.

At the event, various categories of awards were given to notable personalities and many members of the Alumni association who have distinguished themselves and are doing well in their chosen careers and service to the association.