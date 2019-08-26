Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Students, under the aegis of the Federation of Ekiti State Students Union (FESSU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, have urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to provide social amenities, such as electricity, water and security on campus.

The students also appealed to Governor Fayemi to ensure even disbursement of bursary and scholarship, alleging that indigenous students, whose parents are close to politicians, are always favoured.

The students, who asked for fees reduction for Ekiti students like other state’s tertiary institutions, made the requests in a statement by FESSU, EKSU President, Alegbeleye Ayorinde Temitayo, at the weekend.

They thanked Governor Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi, for their love and care for Ekiti people and the youths

“We appreciate the governor’s love for indigenous students in giving scholarship and bursary awards. History made us to know that opportunity of this nature was not available during the previous administrations in the state.

“But, we want the government to look into the issue of partiality. We gathered that names are being collated in political party ward offices in Ekiti, making only children of party members beneficiaries of the scholarship and bursary awards.

“Ekiti State scholarship board and bursary award is now a party slot. If this continues, there will never be space and opportunity for sons of nobody to become somebody. Therefore, we plead with the Governor Fayemi administration to look into this by making the scholarship and bursary opportunities liberal for all.”