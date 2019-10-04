WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Contractors working with the Ekiti State government on Friday denied the allegation that they were behind the secret petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which led to the freezing of the operational accounts of the State Universal Basic Education Board((SUBEB).

The group under the aegis of Ekiti SUBEB Contractors Association, said though the board was hugely indebted to members on contracts executed ,but insisted that would not influence their decision to petition the anti graft agency.

Acting on a petition a few weeks back, operatives of the EFCC, had placed restriction order on SUBEB accounts to allow for investigation over allegation of breach of regulations guiding the board.

The development had allegedly fueled insinuation that the contractors handling some projects and who have not been paid or mobilised by SUBEB were responsible for the petition.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the Chairman of the association, Mr. Adeleye Bankole clarified that his members could not have been responsible for the petition written against the board citing alleged cases of violation of financial regulations in its operations.

Bankole said regrettably, his members are the greatest victims of the EFCC’s accounts closure order, saying the directive to various banks transacting businesses with SUBEB, had hindered payments on projects executed.

Bankole said: “Does it appeal to common sense for one to be writing petitions against an agency that is feeding someone and which we feel has been transparent enough in its dealings?

“We are the greatest victims . We borrowed to execute projects and we have not been paid . As we speak, we are still owing our creditors which makes a double burden to us.

“Such petitions can’t emanate from critical stakeholders like us, because we need to work with Governor Kayode Fayemi to be able to revive education at the primary level. What do we stand to gain from trying to destroy an institution that is feeding us and which we feel has been transparent enough?

“We appeal to Governor Fayemi to intervene in the SUBEB issue and change the ugly narratives and rescue contractors from huge debt.

“We are most concerned about this development because it has to do with the future of our children as well. SUBEB must be allowed to operate effectively , because it deals with the foundation of education”, he said.