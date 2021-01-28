From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigera (SWAN) has elected a new set of executives to run the affairs of the body for the next three years.

The new officers, who were elected unopposed, took over from Deji Ogunsakin and Yaqoub Popoola-led state exco, following the expiration of their two term tenure.

In the election, Qozeem Oladapo of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) was elected as the Chairman, while Bisi Ogunleye (Radio Nigeria, Progress FM, Ado-Ekiti) emerged as the Secretary.

Also, Kehinde Durodola (NTA, Ado-Ekiti), Olawale Omoyeni (Ayoba FM, Ado-Ekiti) and Alo Abiola (Correspondents) were elected as Treasurer, Welfare Officer and Financial Secretary respectively.

The SWAN vice president, Southwest, Mr Ajayi-Obe Oluwaseun and Ekiti Council NUJ chairman, Mr Rotimi Ojomoyela while inaugurating the new executives urged members of the association to give them the maximum support needed to succeed.

Oluwaseun said,” We need to be committed to the buillding and development of SWAN. To the chairman, don’t run the association as your personal estate, always carry other exco members along.”

Ojomoyela who urged the new excos to be dedicated to duties said ” SWAN must be up and doing. Leadership is about sacrifice and there is a lot of work for you to do.”

Oladapo while responding on behalf of the new executives, commended members of the association for the confidence reposed in them, promising not to let them down.

He promised to improve on the achievements of the outgone excos with innovative ideas to turn around the association’s fortune both locally and nationally.

Earlier in his address, Ogunsakin who highligted various achievements of SWAN under him charged the new excos to build on them.

He called on all sports stakeholders in the state to support and come to the aid of the association.

The chairman of the state sport council, Chief Deji Samo and his State Football Association counterpart, Mr Bayo Lanlege commended members of the association for their contributions to the development of sports in the state.

They expressed their readiness to collaborate and support the association when and where necessary.