Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has taken delivery of water equipment worth N1.4 billion for the ongoing rehabilitation work at Ero dam, a project which the governor said will provide potable water for 10 local government areas of the state.

The equipment, which were delivered and inspected by the governor, include nine units of high lift pump, six units of low lift pump and two units of upwash pump. They are part of the contract for the rehabilitation of the dam funded by the state government and the World Bank.

Governor Fayemi said the vision of his administration was to ensure the dam functions in its full capacity by supplying one million cubic litres of water daily to 10 of the 16 councils of the state.

The governor added that the project would be completed by June this year even as the rehabilitation work on Egbe dam which serves the remaining six local government areas is near completion.

He said the plan of the administration is to ensure virtually all communities in Ekiti State have access to potable water by the time the rehabilitation works on the two dams and Ureje waterworks are completed.

He disclosed his visit to the dam was to ensure the pumps acquired are in compliance with specifications.

“There are a lot of things that we are doing that we have to stay on top of monitoring for it to be delivered on time and on cost.

“I spoke about the rehabilitation of our dams among other things – Ero dam, Egbe dam, Ureje waterworks in Ado Ekiti. I did mention that when the rehabilitation is completed, water will be flowing in most of our communities, the pipes works will be completed this year.

“By June, we expect this to have been completed. The last batch of equipment we are expecting for this to become a reality came in yesterday.

“These are the high lift water pumps and the low lift water pumps for Ero dam and that is what I came to inspect to ensure that, once they are here, they came as inspected because we sent a team to India to inspect these and ensure they are in compliance with the specifications given,” he said.