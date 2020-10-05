Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A teacher from Amoye Grammar School, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Asubiojo Henry Olaoluwa, has emerged the best public secondary school teacher in Nigeria in the 2020 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award.

Aliyu Alhasan from IPDI, Minna, and St. Joseph CRS school, Iboko Offot, Uyo, emerged first and second runners-up, respectively, in the 2020 public school teachers award.

Similarly, Istifanus Caroline, a teacher from ECWA. L. Crawford, Kaltungo, Gombe state, emerged the best private junior school teacher.

Both Olaoluwa and Caroline were presented with brand new cars, in addition to award certificates.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the awards to the award winners and other teachers at the event to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.