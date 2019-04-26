Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State secondary school teachers employed in September 2018 by former governor Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against non-payment of seven months salaries and demand the intervention of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The teachers, numbering about 500 who converged on Ikere Ekiti, said several efforts to get the attention of the governor have been unsuccessful.

Bayo Omoyeni, who spoke to reporters on behalf of the teachers, said letters were written to the governor, his wife, deputy governor and some traditional rulers.

“These efforts have not yielded any desired result because we have not received any communication from them. I am speaking on behalf of secondary school teachers employed in September 2018. We are here to protest the non-payment of our salaries. We want the government to immediately react to our demand; and such reaction must be done between now and Monday.

“We are using this medium to tell Mr. Governor to immediately speak with us. How can the governor set up a panel in which we were not represented to defend our case?

“We attended interview and letters of employment were given to us. We were deployed to various schools in the state to work. Up till today, there are no correspondence with us by the current administration. The government could owe us salaries, but we demand he speaks with us,” he said.

In his reaction, Commissioner for Education, Foluso Daramola, said the committee set up to look into the circumstances of their employment has almost concluded work.

“The government is concerned about their plight in the sense that they are equally Ekiti indigenes. Ordinarily, if this government does not have human face, such a last minute employment would have been ignored.