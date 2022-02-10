From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates Court in Ado Ekiti has granted an ex-parte motion brought before it, to remand Afolabi Oluwatimilehin, male, 19 and Mustapha Kehinde, male, 19 in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for 30 days.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale said, remanding the defendants will allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said, she is a commercial sex worker in a brothel at Ikere Ekiti, the 1st defendant is her customer, on that day, he called her around 8:55p.m to meet him somewhere along Ise Ekiti Road, Ikere Ekiti, on getting there, she met him as agreed, they were going together, suddenly, Timilehin moved back and held her neck from back until she became unconscious, after sometime, she regained consciousness with blood gushing out of her mouth, she left the spot and was later rescued by some passers-by. Timilehin was later arrested and mentioned Mustapha Kehinde as his herbalist.

According to the charge, the defendants on 2nd February, 2022 in Ikere Ekiti did conspired and attempted to murder one 23-year-old Simon Blessing, contrary to Section 516 and 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi said, ‘’the 1st and 2nd defendants are to be taken to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti and be remanded there for a period of 30 days, commencing from today 10/02/2022’’ he concluded.

The case has been adjourned to

March 10 for mention.