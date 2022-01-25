From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Tension is mounting in the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) ahead of the party’s Ekiti State governorship primary scheduled for tomorrow.

A total of 17 aspirants, including former Governor Segun Oni; former deputy governor, Biodun Olujimi; former deputy governor, Kolapo Eleka and Bisi Kolawole are jostling for the PDP governorship ticket.

The Ekiti State chapter of the PDP has been in crisis, as some party leaders battle Fayose, for the control of party machinery to ensure a smooth and fair primary.

The conduct of the ward congresses to elect delegates, who would choose the party’s gubernatorial candidate was trailed by controversy, with aggrieved members calling for the cancellation of the exercise.

It was, however, learnt that members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) led by its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, met with party stakeholders, yesterday, to find ways of resolving the issues in the state chapter of the party.

The aggrieved members had sustained their protests at the PDP secretariat, compelling the party leadership to convene a meeting of Ekiti stakeholders ahead of tomorrow’s governorship primary.

The meeting, held at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, and which had in attendance the Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; former Ekiti governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose; his former deputy, Eleka, Oni, Olujimi amongst others lasted for over three hours.

Ayu, while addressing the stakeholders said the interest of the party was to win the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

Consequently, the PDP chairman charged members of the Ekiti PDP to close ranks in the interest of the party.

“There is excitement and a little agitation here and there in Ekiti. It’s not a negative thing, it is positive and it is a sign that our party is strong. It is a sign that our party members are passionate. Therefore, all of you who have expressed passion, none of us is holding anything against those expression of your desire to win. If you went out side the normal constitutional provisions of our constitution, like if you went violent, we’ll worry about that, but so far whatever process have been peaceful. We’re very happy with all our members from Ekiti.

“We only hope that at the end of this exercise we will work together as one happy united family. The fight is not between us, it is simply a family discussion going on. The real fight is ahead of us, and at the end of the election in June we want to congratulate the PDP for having won Ekiti.”