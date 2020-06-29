Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday arraigned three persons over the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman.

The defendants, Alex Peter, 25, Adeniyi Tosin, 25, and Adelola Adedapo, 23, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 29 in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered a 74-year-old woman, Arannilewa Abiodun.

He said that the defendants murdered the deceased and disposed of her body in a canal near her house.

Leramo said the offences contravened Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Correctional Centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case to July 22.