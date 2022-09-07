From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered the remand of Benjamin Joseph (30), Stephen Orban (23) and Abugh Comfort (16) in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defendants according to the charge were reasonably suspected to have committed offences of conspiracy and armed robbery on Daramola Christianah and Ajayi Alaba on 17/8/22 along Aisegba-Ilumoba Road.

The offences are punishable under sections 6 and 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap.398 Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his ex-parte application, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniyi, urged the court to grant the remand order for Police to conclude their investigation while the duplicate case file will be forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In her statement to the Police, one of the victims, Daramola Christianah said, I am a trader, I travelled to Iyamoye in Kogi State to buy farm produce, while coming back to Ado Ekiti around 10:30 pm, I saw a road block between Aisegba and Ilumoba Ekiti, I thought it was Police check point, while trying to find out, the defendants armed with locally made guns, cutlasses and knife emerged from the bush, they dragged me and the other victim who drove the car inside bush, they robbed me of a sum of N300,000, my phone and jewelries, I sustained injuries all over my body as a result of flogging with sticks. I was later taken to the hospital and the case was reported at the Police station.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dolamu Kay-Williams ordered the remand of the defendants at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case has been adjourned to October 5 for mention.