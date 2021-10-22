From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti presided over by Justice Abiodun Adesodun has sentenced Oluwole Edward (49), Kolawole Ojo(39) and Kolawole Tope (20 )to death by hanging.

In his judgment, Justice Adesodun said ‘’each of the defendants is found guilty and convicted as charged.

‘’ On count 1, each of the defendants is sentenced to 5 years imprisonment without option of fine, while on count 2,4,5 and 6 each of them is sentenced to death by hanging, may God have mercy on their respective souls.’’ he said.

The defendants were charged for offences bothering on conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

According to the prosecutor,(Director of Public Prosecutions) Julius Ajibare, said the defendants committed these offences between 12/4/17 and 5/12/17 while armed with gun robbed the victims, Wasiu Ayinde of his money 1,850,000 along Erinmope/Ayedun Ekiti Road, Adamo Ayinde, 1,450,000 along Orin/ Ido Ekiti Road, Liadhi Mukadam 1,530,000 along Otun Ekiti/Ilofa road and Alhaji Fatai Arowolo 2,200,000 along Ayedun/Omuo Ekiti road respectively.

In his testimony before the count, one of the victims said, his phone was collected during one of the operations, he reported to the police and was later tracked, leading to their arrest and prosecution.

To proof his case, the prosecutor who informed the court that the offences run contrary to section 516, 402 (2) and 319(1) of the Criminal Code , CAP C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, called 5 witnesses, exhibit tendered included, statements of victims and defendants, petition written to the Commission of Police among others.

The defendants spoke through their counsels and called no witness