Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, at the weekend said his administration will make commercial agriculture the mainstay of the economy hence the decision to establish College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan Ekiti.

The governor stated this in Ado Ekiti when he inaugurated the governing council of the college. He said the government, under his watch, is “walking the talk in the agriculture sector” with the aim of ensuring food security and financially empowering Ekiti farmers.

Fayemi said the quest to restore agriculture to its pride of place in Ekiti State has necessitated a number of reforms and initiatives such as developing partnership with private sectors such as Promasidor and Dangote farms to boost the agriculture sector in the state.

The governor explained that the essence of the college of agriculture is to train people in agricultural best practices through modern technology with an expectation that the college’s products would, in turn, utilise their acquired knowledge and skills in the agriculture and technology base of the state.

“The dream and aspiration to have a College of Agriculture and Technology in our state has been resuscitated and this has been made possible through the Re-enactment Act of 2019 which resuscitated the school.

“It gladdens my heart that the college commenced operation on September 4, 2019 and it is gradually afoot with remarkable progress.

“It is a common knowledge that Ekiti is an agrarian state. Therefore, it is not by happenstance that agriculture and rural development is one of the five pillars of our administration. As a government, we are walking the talk in the agriculture sector with the aim of ensuring food security and financially empowering our farmers,” he said.