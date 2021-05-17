From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has concluded plans for the production of over one million metrics tones of rice within the next few years.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Prince Olabode

Adetoyi made this known in Ado-Ekiti while addressing newsmen ahead of the official launch of Ekiti Rice Pyramid Project and flag off of the 2021 Wet season rice cultivation on Tuesday.

The Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefile, will officially launch the rice pyramid project while Governor Kayode Fayemi, will be the host.

Prince Adetoyi, said the state was embarking on massive production of rice to be able to meet both local and external demands of the

product.

He explained that the state government had brought in investors, who were ready to invest in planting and processing of rice adding that the product would be of high standard and stone free.

According to him, the state government is also working round the clock towards ensuring that youths ventured into farming by making it more attractive through the various agricultural incentives.

He assured farmers that government would not fail in providing adequate security for them which would guarantee their safety and make them go to their farm without fear.

According to Adetoyi, 23 new investors have been allocated lands to plant rice, cocoa and palm oil, among others to attract investors through provision of enabling environment.

“Top notch rice processing plant like Stallion, Dangote and Jumlar

rice were all allocated land in premium location in Ekiti Knowledge Zone, for quality rice production. Jumlar is nearing

completion.”

“Land clearing and development of over 5,000 hectares of land for

commercial agric, out of which 1,000 is cleared for swampy rice along the river banks and valleys in the state.”

“Land Bank Development to guarantee sustainable access to land. Over 40,000 hectares is being made available.”

Adetoyi noted that “the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari, had set-up the Anchor’s Borrowers Programme, ABP, under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to provide easy access to credit by

farmers and processors at low interest rate, among others.

He added that the government of Japan has brought in some equipment such as harvesters to provide high quality rice production in the state.

While warning those who always set bush on fire because of less than N1000 bush rat, the commissioner urged residents to shun those acts because of the damages being encountered by farmers.

He said some farms have been destroyed in the process, but that

government has approved money to buy seedlings that will be distributed to those farmers who lost their farm products to such unfortunate fire incident.