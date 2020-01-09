KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) is set to become residential varsity as the school management and two estate management firms on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a 6,000-bed hostel.

The MoU also includes the construction of residential quarters for the vice chancellor and some top officials of the varsity, a move which is aimed at deepening students-staff relationship.

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi commended the university management for the initiative which he described as a “game changer” for the university in view of its dream to rank among the best in Africa.

Governor Fayemi who noted that the project would prevent further encroachment on the university’s land said the proposed hostel accommodation would also meet the yearnings of students who had at various fora complained about the high cost of rent in the varsity community.

The governor who assured of support for the success of the project said he was aware that the university management would not manage the hostel accommodation but would regulate the activities of the investors who are putting up the structure in the overall interest of the students.

The project is scheduled for completion before the end of the year.

Earlier, the Chairman of the university’s governing council, Prof. Tale Omole had disclosed that the varsity management was planning to make the university residential as the hostel will have a lawn tennis court and a shopping mall to combine academics and leisure.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun and the representatives of the two firms.