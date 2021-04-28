From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has announced its readiness to organise seminars for traditional chiefs as part of efforts to promote peace building in various communities.

Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said the move is necessary to prevent clashes and conflicts between Obas and their chiefs and to accelerate local development.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the deputy governor disclosed this while presiding over a peace meeting with interest groups from Odo Ora Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government, following the receipt of a security report on likely outbreak of violence in the town.

Egbeyemi said the proposed seminar would be tailored towards engendering peace, unity, harmony and cooperation among Obas and their chiefs to ensure stability in all communities.

The deputy governor explained that the forum would serve as an avenue to enlighten the chiefs on their functions, roles and limitations in accordance with the provisions of the Ekiti State Chiefs Laws.

He reiterated that traditional rulers cannot unilaterally remove their chiefs without due process noting that the state government, through the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, must be carried along before such an action is taken.

Egbeyemi also counselled chiefs to always be loyal and diligent in the performance of their duties which include attending meetings at the palace and other community engagements before they are entitled to monthly stipends.

The deputy governor called on all interest groups in Odo Ora to allow peace to reign, urging them to cooperate with their monarch for the community to move forward.

‘We want peace to reign in all our communities and very soon, we will be organising seminars for traditional chiefs to prevent crisis with their Obas and to ensure peace in our communities,’ he said.

‘Through such seminars, our chiefs will be enlightened on their functions, roles and limitations because we want harmony in our palaces to facilitate development.’

Deputy Governor Egbeyemi enjoined the Obalemo of Odo Ora, Oba Samuel Akinola Adeyemo, to rule his subjects with patience and extend hands of fellowship to indigenes who are still aggrieved with his emergence as monarch in 2017.

The parties in the crisis resolved to embrace peace and go back home to consolidate on the gains achieved at the meeting.

Oba Adeyemo, who thanked the state government for its intervention, said he had always toed the line of peace in the performance of his royal duties, promised to work harder to bring all stakeholders on board for the development of the community.