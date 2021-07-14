By Emma Njoku

As part of measures to curb the rising cases of sexual violence in Ekiti State, the state Ministry of Justice, yesterday, announced that hotels, private accommodations and other related places used for the rape of minors would be confiscated by the state government.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, added that any person who seeks to hinder or unlawfully influence the prosecution of criminal matters, including rape, sexual assault and child defilement, would be prosecuted and, upon conviction, liable to five years imprisonment.

The statement further read: “The Ministry of Justice has proposed an amendment to Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law 2020 (as amended). The amendment seeks to protect persons who report cases of rape, sexual assault and child defilement. By the provisions of the proposed amendment, such persons will be included in the Whistleblowers’ Protection Programme of the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice.

“The Ministry of Justice has previously issued several warnings to hotel owners and other places of leisure that they risk confiscation of their facilities, if such places are used for the rape of minors. Similarly, private residences that are found to have been used for the rape of minors will also be subject to possible confiscation by the government of Ekiti State.

“The Ministry of Justice is currently working on a legislative proposal that will allow the government to revoke the certificate of occupancy of such properties, with a view to converting them to rehabilitation centres for ex-convicts.

“When implemented it is hoped that these additional measures would reverse the trend of sexual violence in Ekiti State.”

The attorney general assured that the state Ministry of Justice will continue to aggressively pursue the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration’s zero tolerance policy for all forms of sexual violence.

He urged the citizens to expose all cases of sexual violence in the State, towards assisting the government to fight the scourge.

