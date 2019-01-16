Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Barely six days after 15 persons perished in an auto crash in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State, the monarch of the town, Oba Michael Oluwafemi Aladejana, has passed

on.

Aladejana, who was in his 80’s, died at the early hour of Wednesday at an undisclosed hospital in Ado Ekiti, the state’s capital city.

Alawaroko obaship title is ranked a second class Oba in the Ekiti traditional hierarchical order.

In the accident involving a trailer that carried branded rice of the Senator representing Ondo Central, Mr. Tayo Alasoadura on Saturday, 15 persons, including a yet to be identified youth corps members, were sent to early graves as a result of the truck collision.

More than four houses and adjoining lock-up-shops were destroyed as the trailer skidded off the road and rammed into a busy night market.

News filtered into town at about 8am on Wednesday that the long-reigning monarch had died.

When journalists visited the town around 12noon , the traditional rites had already begun, which includes the cutting of the trees and blockage of the dual carriage Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway as a way of paying last respects to the departed king. Youths and other members of the co community trooped to the streets killing goats and sheep sighted roaming about as tradition demands.

One of the prominent indigenes of the town who craved anonymity said the accident had worsened the health situation of the monarch.

“Our monarch was rushed to the hospital after the accident. Though he had been having health issues before, that incident really made the situation worse for him,” he said.

“When the news got to town, he was said to have felt so devastated and the family had to rush him to the hospital early on Sunday.

“The sickness was said to have improved on Monday before it relapsed on Tuesday causing his untimely death,” the source said.