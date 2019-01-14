Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The trailer tragedy that occurred on Saturday night in a market in Iworoko, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has claimed 15 lives, residents in the area said. Daily Sun learnt that the truck lost control at about 8:45pm on Saturday night and rammed into a market at the centre of the town. In the ensuing chaos, it crushed three shops and a small commercial bus called ‘Akoto’ that was filled with passengers. One of the shops, a barbing saloon, had residents and students charging their cell phones inside. They were all trapped in the accident. Among the 15 persons said to have been dispatched to their early graves were students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), a corps member, residents, traders in the area and a mother and child.

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was said to have prevented many more students of the EKSU from falling victim of the tragic incident as reports said that the market that the truck ran into used to be crowded with students when the school was in session. When Daily Sun visited the scene of the accident on Sunday morning, a huge crowd of sympathisers had gathered, with some wailing, while others were cursing profusely. Bags of rice , some of which had posters of a senatorial candidate of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Tayo Alasoadura, were scattered all over the ground.