WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has commiserated with the families of victims of the accident at Iworoko-Ekiti, involving an articulated vehicle and called for prayers to avert incessant deaths in the state.

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement said that Fayose, who said the accident was disastrous, described the number of lives lost in the state in the last three months as alarming.

Addressing the people, the former governor promised to assist the victims in his own little way, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

“I commiserate with the Kabiyesi and the entire people of Iworoko Ekiti for this tragedy. May God console the families of those who died and heal the injured,” he said.

He called for prayers to avert further loss of lives in the state, saying: “The rate at which lives are being lost in Ekiti now is worrisome. I think it is spiritual and we must seek the face of the Lord for spiritual cleansing of our land.

