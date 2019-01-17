Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Barely six days after 15 persons died in an auto crash in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the monarch of the town, Oba Michael Oluwafemi Aladejana, has died.

Aladejana, who was in his 80’s died in the early hours of yesterday, at an undisclosed hospital in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Alawaroko obaship title is ranked a second class oba in Ekiti traditional hierarchical order

In the accident, involving a trailer that carried branded rice of a senator representing Ondo Central, Mr. Tayo Alasoadura, 15 persons, including yet-to-be-identified youth corps members, died.

More than four houses and adjoining lock-up-shops were also destroyed as the trailer skidded off the road and rammed into a busy night market. News filtered into town at about 8:00a.m, yesterday, that the long-reigning monarch had died.

When newsmen visited the town at about 12:00noon, the traditional rites for the passage of the monarch had already begun. The rites include cutting of trees and blockage of the dual carriage Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway as a way of paying last respect to the departed king.

The youths and other age groups also trooped to the streets killing domestic pets such as goats and sheep sighted roaming about as tradition demands.

One of the indigenes of the town, who craved anonymity, said the accident, which claimed 15 lives and injured four, had worsened the health situation of the monarch.

He said: “Our monarch was rushed to the hospital after the accident. Though, he had been having health issue, but, that incident really made the situation worse for him.

“When the news got to the town, he was said to have felt so devastated and the family had to rush him to the hospital early, on Sunday.

“The sickness was said to have improved on Monday before it relapsed on Tuesday, causing his death”, the source said.