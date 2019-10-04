Ekiti Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Funso Dararmola, said no fewer than 3, 000 teachers in primary and secondary schools in Ekiti have been trained on modern teaching techniques since the inception of the new administration.

Daramola made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on the 2019 Teachers’ Day Celebration billed for Saturday at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

The commissioner promised that the Kayode Fayemi-led administration would continue to accord priority to the capacity building programme for teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state.

He also said in line with the governor’s vision for capacity building of workers, especially teachers, 60 Science teachers were in August sponsored to the 60th Annual General Conference of Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) held in Kano State.

Arrangements, he said, were in top gear for the successful hosting of the 2019 World Teachers Day Celebration by the state government.

Daramola said that more than 21,000 teachers in public and private Primary and Secondary Schools in the state would take part in the 2019 celebration tagged: “Young teacher, the future of the profession.”

According to the commissioner, education is the bedrock of human development and this explains why the Fayemi administration made ‘knowledge economy’ one of its five pillars.