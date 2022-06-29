From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ekiti State has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to pay all arrears of salaries, deductions and promotions, saying failure to do so may lead to disruption of industrial harmony in the state.

The labour union said redeeming such a pledge would further reinforce workers’ trust in the All Progressives Congress-led administration in Ekiti and smoothen the relationship with the incoming governor, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji.

The trade union, congratulated Oyebanji on his victory in the recently concluded Governorship poll, urging him to be magnanimous in victory by being inclusive in governance and forming a robust alliance with opposition to build Ekiti of his dream.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, after the Union’s State Executive Council’s meeting and signed by its State Chairman, Sola Adigun.

The council condemned in strong terms, the rate of kidnapping of citizens in the state, urging Fayemi to devise means to curtail this nefarious act that is threatening peaceful coexistence and investment drives.

TUC advised Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay the backlog of arrears of workers as promised during his electioneering campaign of 2018 before the expiration of his tenure on October 15.

“The TUC commends the government’s prompt payment of salary since the inception of this outgoing administration in Oct 2018 till date. However, the TUC reminds Governor Fayemi of his initial promise to offset all arrears payments before the expiration of the tenure.

“But we noted with dismay, the refusal of the government to remit the already deducted dues such as co-operative deductions, contributory pension, bank loans repayment, NHF fund, to the appropriate quarters, thereby making life becoming unbearable for workers.

“We equally frown seriously at the refusal of the Accountant-General of the State to continue with cooperative savings update of Ekiti workers, due to the alleged presence of some syndicate operating in her office.

“Most members of TUC have not benefited from the new minimum wage after almost two years of implementation in the state, thus we call on the government to implement the minimum wage across the board for all workers without further delay.

“We note that the financial backing given the 2018 – 2019 promotion exercise was selectively implemented. Hence, we call on the government to ensure that others exempted should be immediately captured for financial remuneration.

“The TUC also demands that the facilities in the health institution especially the teaching hospital be upgraded to meet up with the expected standard of best practices.

“Finally, the meeting demands that the government should set machinery in motion within the next 21 days to meet up with the above demands, failing which industrial harmony will no longer be guaranteed.”